Jewel D. Giustozzi
On Saturday, July 20, 2019 of Alexandria, VA. Beloved wife of the late Diano J. Giustozzi; mother of David J. (Diane), Paul J. (Lisa), and Gina M. Rhodes (Adam); also survived six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; five step grandchildren and 11 step great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by four sisters and one brother. Viewing at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria, VA on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral service to be held at Plymouth Haven Baptist Church, 8523 Fort Hunt Rd. Alexandria, VA on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment Mount Comfort cemetery on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10 a.m.