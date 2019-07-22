The Washington Post

JEWEL D. GIUSTOZZI

Guest Book
Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Comfort cemetery
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Plymouth Haven Baptist Church
8523 Fort Hunt Rd.
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Notice
Jewel D. Giustozzi  

On Saturday, July 20, 2019 of Alexandria, VA. Beloved wife of the late Diano J. Giustozzi; mother of David J. (Diane), Paul J. (Lisa), and Gina M. Rhodes (Adam); also survived six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; five step grandchildren and 11 step great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by four sisters and one brother. Viewing at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria, VA on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral service to be held at Plymouth Haven Baptist Church, 8523 Fort Hunt Rd. Alexandria, VA on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment Mount Comfort cemetery on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on July 22, 2019
