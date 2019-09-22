

JEWELL ELIZABETH GOLDEN



Jewell Elizabeth Golden, age 90, a resident of Rockville, MD for 61 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of over 60 years, Ralph Green Golden. She is survived by her children, Jillian Zimmermann and John Holden; sister, Alexandra Chase (William); seven grandchildren, Michelle (Adam), Laura (Joshuah), John II (Courtney), Adriana, Alexandra, Harrison, and David; great grandchildren, Artell, Rachel, and Evan; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jewell was born to Moe and Alice Kurtz in Brooklyn, NY. She graduated from Brooklyn College with a B.A. and then received a master's degree from the University of Illinois-Champaign-Urbana. Jewell taught French and Spanish for Head Start, Green Acres School, and Montgomery County Public Schools. After obtaining a second master's degree from Catholic University, she began a new career as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in private clinical practice. Additionally, she worked for Catholic Charities for almost 40 years. Jewell trained many social workers over the years. She also offered seminars and home study materials to prepare social workers for their licensing exams.

Jewell and Ralph met in graduate school, married, and moved to the DC area in 1953. They were founding members of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Rockville, MD where Jewell was a member of the pastoral care committee, choir, Emerson's, Sangha and other groups.

A memorial service celebrating Jewell's life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Rockville, MD, 100 Welsh Park Drive, Rockville, MD on Sunday, October 27 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Rockville's Endowment Fund in honor of Jewell Golden.