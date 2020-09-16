1/
JEWELL HENRY
Jewell Henry "Judy" (Age 59)  
On September 3, 2020 Judy was called home. Loving mother to Jeremy Esposito and Cynthia.Also survived by sisters and brother Lynn, Celeste, and Buzzy. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. Preceded in death by her parents, J.B. and Anna Mae; Siblings: Janet, Charlie, Robbie, Patricia, and Ernie. The family welcomes friends to a celebration of life on Saturday September 19, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Lake Accotink Park 7500 Lake Accotink Road, Springfield, VA 22150 (Large picnic shelter)

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Lake Accotink Park
