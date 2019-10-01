Jewell Humes Woods
Suddenly departed this life on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Survived by son, Wilbert Woods, Jr.; daughter, Jacquelyn M. Woods-Wallace; granddaughter, Jacqueline Woods; grandsons, Jon Woods, Andrew Levell, London Wallace and Devin Dines; cousins, Veronica Butler, Ralph Humes, Nicole Richmond-Pinkney, Joan, Merle, and Kamaria Richmond; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m., at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012 and also on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Homegoing Service, 11 a.m., at Northeast Holy Trinity Church, 709 4th Street NE, Washington, DC 20002. AKA Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony at 10 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements by McGUIRE.