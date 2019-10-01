The Washington Post

JEWELL WOODS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEWELL WOODS.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Northeast Holy Trinity Church
709 4th Street NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Northeast Holy Trinity Church
709 4th Street NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Jewell Humes Woods  

Suddenly departed this life on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Survived by son, Wilbert Woods, Jr.; daughter, Jacquelyn M. Woods-Wallace; granddaughter, Jacqueline Woods; grandsons, Jon Woods, Andrew Levell, London Wallace and Devin Dines; cousins, Veronica Butler, Ralph Humes, Nicole Richmond-Pinkney, Joan, Merle, and Kamaria Richmond; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m., at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012 and also on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Homegoing Service, 11 a.m., at Northeast Holy Trinity Church, 709 4th Street NE, Washington, DC 20002. AKA Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony at 10 a.m. Interment at Harmony Memorial Park. Arrangements by McGUIRE.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.