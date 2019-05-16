JHAMIR WELDON BLASKE (Age 17)
On Thursday, May 9, 2019. He is predeceased by his mother, Cherise Straughter. He is survived by his father, Domino Blaske; two sisters, Ashley "Ashton" Peterson and Savannah Denise Blaske; one brother, Martis Alexander Bonner Renier; grandmothers, Bertina Bonner and Rev. Dr. Marion E. Criddle; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 9 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18 at Walker Mill Baptist Church, 6801 Walker Mill Rd., Capitol Heights, MD. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery, Waldorf, MD. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rivers of Joy Bible Fellowship Church, c/o JHAMIR W. BLASKE Scholarship Fund. Arrangements by Pope.