JIANJUN "Jane" HE

JIANJUN HE  
"Jane"  

On Sunday, February 3, 2019, Jian Jun "Jane" He, of Potomac, Maryland passed away. She was beloved wife of Wilton Lash; loving mother of Angela Pu and David Pu; dear sister of JianXin He, Jianhua He and Jiansheng He; and dear aunt of Lilly Zhang. The family will receive friends at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 10 until 11 am. The funeral service will begin at
11 a.m. and Interment will follow afterwards at Fairfax Memorial Park, Burke, Virginia. Memorial contributions may be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Please view and
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
(301) 622-2290
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 8, 2019
