

JILL CIAPPARELLI February 9, 1940 ~ July 21, 2020

Jill died peacefully with her family and love around her. Loving daughter to Joyce; sister to Erica and Gail; wife to Peter; mother to Catherine, Susan and Jennifer; grandmother to Jessica, Hugo, Luke and Jilly; aunt and friend. Born in South Africa, she grew up in her beloved Illovo Beach, worked as a registered nurse and midwife in South Africa and Botswana, then lived and travelled around the world with her growing family. She settled in later life in McLean, Virgina with her husband Peter. Throughout her life, where ever she lived, she worked with local charities. A beautiful, graceful and gentle woman with a great sense of humor. We will miss her. A quiet family service was held on Monday, July 27.



