JILL KARPF

Service Information
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Promenade
5225 Pooks Hill Road
Bethesda, DC
Notice
JILL F. KARPF  

Jill Frankfurt Karpf, 78, a long-time Montgomery County public-school media specialist, died at home in Bethesda on July 11, 2019. A Bronx, New York, native, she was a graduate of Douglass College, Rutgers University, and received a Master's degree in Library Science from Columbia University.
 
Ms. Karpf was a tireless advocate for many social causes. At the River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Bethesda she was active in committees for immigration, racial justice, and LGBTQ issues and managed the bookstore.
 
She is survived by her sons Danny Karpf of New York City, Tom Karpf of Silver Spring, and her partner Adele Gorelick of Bethesda.
 
A memorial celebration of Jill Karpf's life will take place on August 25, 12 noon to 2 p.m., at the Promenade, 5225 Pooks Hill Road, in Bethesda.
Published in The Washington Post on July 18, 2019
