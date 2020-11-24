Jill Elaine Wingo
Jill Elaine Wingo of Gaithersburg, MD passed away at her home on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the age of 84, surrounded by her loving family. Jill was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Fruth. She is survived by her sister, Jeannie Fruth. Jill's lengthy career as an administrative assistant began at Sears Credit and Catalog department. After a brief break she worked for The Sentinel Newspaper where she made countless friends, especially those in the Registrar of Wills office at the Rockville Courthouse. Jill worked everyday at the Sentinel until she was 80 years 'old'. After 20 years, she decided to retire to spend more time with her family. In her earlier years, Jill was an avid bowler and enjoyed dancing to county music with her late husband Harry. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Even as her health was declining, Jill would sit on the floor and play with the little ones; they called her, "Gumma". Jill always had a smile for everyone and was loved by so many. Towards the end of her life, when Jill was struggling to speak, she said "I love everyone" and everyone who met Jill loved her. Beloved by her family, Jill is survived by her three children: Debra Miles of Chesapeake, VA (Dave), Doris Miles (Rick) of Germantown, MD, Keith of Gaithersburg, MD. Jill is also survived by her grandchildren: Heather, Christine, Jordan and Lindsay; great-grandchildren: Zachary, Skylar, Sienna, TJ, and Christopher. Jill's former husband and often-companion, preceded Jill in death as did her sisters Joy, Joanne and her brothers Jack and John. Ms. Wingo will be laid to rest at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, MD on Wednesday November 25. Services are arranged by Barber Funeral Home. Online condolences can be sent to barberfhlaytonsville.com
. Given present social distancing circumstances, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date to honor Jill's life.