1/1
JILL WINGO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JILL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jill Elaine Wingo  
Jill Elaine Wingo of Gaithersburg, MD passed away at her home on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the age of 84, surrounded by her loving family. Jill was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Fruth. She is survived by her sister, Jeannie Fruth. Jill's lengthy career as an administrative assistant began at Sears Credit and Catalog department. After a brief break she worked for The Sentinel Newspaper where she made countless friends, especially those in the Registrar of Wills office at the Rockville Courthouse. Jill worked everyday at the Sentinel until she was 80 years 'old'. After 20 years, she decided to retire to spend more time with her family. In her earlier years, Jill was an avid bowler and enjoyed dancing to county music with her late husband Harry. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. Even as her health was declining, Jill would sit on the floor and play with the little ones; they called her, "Gumma". Jill always had a smile for everyone and was loved by so many. Towards the end of her life, when Jill was struggling to speak, she said "I love everyone" and everyone who met Jill loved her. Beloved by her family, Jill is survived by her three children: Debra Miles of Chesapeake, VA (Dave), Doris Miles (Rick) of Germantown, MD, Keith of Gaithersburg, MD. Jill is also survived by her grandchildren: Heather, Christine, Jordan and Lindsay; great-grandchildren: Zachary, Skylar, Sienna, TJ, and Christopher. Jill's former husband and often-companion, preceded Jill in death as did her sisters Joy, Joanne and her brothers Jack and John. Ms. Wingo will be laid to rest at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, MD on Wednesday November 25. Services are arranged by Barber Funeral Home. Online condolences can be sent to barberfhlaytonsville.com. Given present social distancing circumstances, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date to honor Jill's life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
(301) 948-3500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved