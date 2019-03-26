Jim Theodore Cheakalos (Age 98)
On Saturday, March 23, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Barbara Cheakalos; father of Theodore, Alex, and Taso Cheakalos. Also survived by grandchildren Barbara and Demetri Cheakalos. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Wed., March 27, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Funeral Service at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 701 Norwood Road, Silver Spring, MD, on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the construction of the Church.