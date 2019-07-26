

Jimmie Watson Brasch, Jr.

(Age 62)



On Thursday, July 11, 2019 Jimmie Watson Brasch, Jr. of Rockville MD died peacefully at Suburban Hospital surrounded by loved ones. Jimmie is preceded by his parents, Jimmie Watson Brasch, Sr. and Roberta ("Bobbie") Eckenrod Brasch Warren, and his brother Stephen. He is survived by his sister, Cynthia (Peter) Koutsos and a host of family and friends. Jimmie was born on July 7, 1957 in Levelland, TX. ,His family moved to Maryland in 1968 and he lived most of his life in Montgomery County. Jimmie was a well respected and skilled auto mechanic and talented paint and body worker his entire career. His passions in life were cars (especially 442s), boating, doting on pets, and friends. Jimmie had a kind, calm, generous and fun loving nature and a natural gift for making lifelong friends who became like family.

Jimmie was truly an authentic person. As was fondly said of him, "He's just Jimmie!". And he is deeply missed. Services private.