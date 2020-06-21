

JIMMIE LEE STATEN, JR.

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Tansimore-Staten; father, Jimmie Lee Staten, Sr. (Jeannette); mother, Thomasina Staten-Cunningham (Ronald); two daughters, Jacqueline S Hill and Shaquia J Tansimore; son, Tyreek D Tanismore; two grandchildren, James D Tansimore-Wooten and Ty'Jae M Marshall-Tansimore; two sisters, Trenise J Bishop and Amia Thomas; a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Staten may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Thursday, June 25 form 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.



