Jimmie Dean Salvatore

Peacefully passed away July 1, 2020 in College Park, MD. Jimmie D. Salvatore was loved by all who knew him. Jimmie was a long standing faithful member and Handy Man at Bell United Methodists Church Camp Spring, MD. He leaves to mourn a many friends. Interment Private. Services Intrusted to WISEMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 7529 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, MD.



