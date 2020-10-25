1/1
JIMMY DOBSON
1931 - 2020
Jimmy Dobson  
Entered into eternal rest on October 5, 2020. He was born in Mount Airy, NC in 1931. Jimmy is survived by his loving wife DeLaine Dobson who shared 63 years of marriage; daughters Karen Rheinhardt (Ronald), Michelle Williams; grandchildren Monica, Ronald, Alexandra, Jaren, Richard; a great-grandson Mason; three siblings, Hazel, Bernice (Leon), and Ernest (Wade), and a host of extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Viola Dobson; his brother Ralph Dobson and sister Ollie Rawley. Jimmy enjoyed his barbering career which spanned over 50 years. Funeral arrangements and livestreaming of the service are being handled by J. B. Jenkins Funeral Home 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785 on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Friends may visit with the family at 9:30 a.m. until the time of a private memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Interment immediately following the service at Fort Lincoln Cemetary, 3401 Bladensburg Rd. Brentwood MD 20722.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
OCT
29
Funeral
10:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
