JIMMY HALL
Entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 23, 2020. Beloved son of the late Paul and Ella Hall. He is survived by brothers Tony, Robert Craig, and Victor Hall; sisters, Carla Hall and Belinda Brooks and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by brother, Gary Hall. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, November 6 at Hodges & Edwards Funeral Home, 3910 Silver Hill Rd., Suitland, MD from 1 to 3 p.m. Interment on Saturday, November 7 at Selma Memorial Gardens, Johnston, NC.