Entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 23, 2020. Beloved son of the late Paul and Ella Hall. He is survived by brothers Tony, Robert Craig, and Victor Hall; sisters, Carla Hall and Belinda Brooks and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by brother, Gary Hall. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, November 6 at Hodges & Edwards Funeral Home, 3910 Silver Hill Rd., Suitland, MD from 1 to 3 p.m. Interment on Saturday, November 7 at Selma Memorial Gardens, Johnston, NC.