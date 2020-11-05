1/
JIMMY HALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JIMMY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JIMMY HALL
Entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 23, 2020. Beloved son of the late Paul and Ella Hall. He is survived by brothers Tony, Robert Craig, and Victor Hall; sisters, Carla Hall and Belinda Brooks and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by brother, Gary Hall. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, November 6 at Hodges & Edwards Funeral Home, 3910 Silver Hill Rd., Suitland, MD from 1 to 3 p.m. Interment on Saturday, November 7 at Selma Memorial Gardens, Johnston, NC.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Viewing
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Hodges & Edwards Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD 20746
301-899-0687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved