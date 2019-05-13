LTC JIMMY LEE JOHNSON, USAF (Ret.)
(Age 78)
Of Fairfax,VA, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on April 27, 2019 from multiple pulmonary illnesses. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 43 years, Sharon, as well as sons Christopher, James (Liela), Joseph (Dianne) and Richard, all of Maine; step-daughter Emiley Seymour (Mark) of Virginia; grandchildren Kimber (Mike), Amber, Erin (Matt), William, Morgan, and Garrett, all of Maine; step-grandchildren Kristin (Adam) of Virginia, Jonathan (Marianella) of Maryland, and Jarrett of Virginia; and, six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents Gerald "Pop" and Laura; as well as brother William and step-daughter Lesley Bean. Born in Dighton, KS, he served in the USAF for 21 years as a B52 Navigator, and retired from the JCS. After retirement from the USAF, he worked in the private defense industry for 25 years for BDM/Northrop Grumman, from which he retired in the early 2000's. Jimmy traveled the world for business and pleasure, was an avid reader, Country music lover and diehard fan of the Redskins, 49ers and Nationals. He loved his drop top T-Bird! Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, June 8 starting at 1 p.m., with a Memorial service celebrating Jimmy's life at 2 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA 22032. www.fmfh.com
Burial at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Jimmy L. Johnson.