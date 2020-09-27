1/1
Jane Liu Shaw  
On Friday, September 18, 2020, Jane Liu Shaw, died peacefully at her home in Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of C.Y. Shaw; devoted mother of Bing, Neil Mark, Andrew, and Ray; doting grandmother of Calvin, Bonnie, Jack, Zack, Alex, Luke, Ben, and Maddie; loving aunt of Patricia, Albert, Christine, Bangxing, and Jiahe; loving sister of Francis and Laura, and John and Theresa. A 1956 graduate of National Taiwan University, she immigrated to the U.S. to pursue graduate studies at the University of Minnesota in 1958. She moved to D.C. to marry C.Y. who was the co-founder of the Yenching Palace restaurant. In the 1960's, she taught Chinese at Fort Meade, MD, then assumed management of the Yenching Palace restaurants in DC and VA upon her husband's death in 1977. In later years she displayed her entrepreneurial spirit by working in real estate and opening an international consulting firm. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling and spending holidays with her extended family. A private family burial will be held at Mt. Comfort Cemetery in Alexandria, VA; a virtual memorial will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jane's name to the American Stroke Association.. 


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
2029666400
