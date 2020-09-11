Jo Ann Jackson Harris died August 27, 2020, at the George Washington University Hospital after a fall. She was born at home, the elder of twins, in Peterman, Alabama on February 17, 1931, and attended Monroe County schools, before receiving her high-school degree from Ward-Belmont in Nashville in 1949. She received her BA in History from the University of Colorado in 1953, where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority.Jo Ann worked for a year as a docent at the United Nations in New York, joining her sister Nell who was working at the Ford Foundation. After marrying George Sellers Harris in 1954, they proceeded to Turkey, where Jo Ann taught second grade at the American dependents' school. She returned to the United States to have her first child, Barbara Straughn, in 1956. After her husband joined the ClA, she returned with him to Turkey, where a son, George Sellers, Jr. was born in 1958, and then a daughter, Elizabeth - Nell, in 1960. Although she was the most junior of the American Embassy wives, Jo Ann became a recognized leader in Ankara's diplomatic community and was elected vice chair of the Ankara Turkish American Association.Returning to Washington after five years abroad, Jo Ann devoted herself to childhood education, becoming first School Secretary, and then Administrative Assistant to the Principal of Norwood School. Her concern for the welfare of students endeared her to the Washington community. She retired from Norwood School in 1979.Jo Ann was an avid member of the Westmoreland Hills Garden Club, an active participant in Westmoreland Congregational United Church of Christ, an enthusiastic docent at the Textile Museum, a gracious and faithful friend, and a lover of the arts. She also loved a vigorous walk on the Capital Crescent Trail.ln addition to her husband of 66 years, Jo Ann is survived by her daughters, her grandchildren Colin Sellers (Calynn) and Margot Straughn, and her son-in-law Scott Blake Harris. She is also survived by a host of cousins with whom she was a devoted correspondent and to whom she provided gracious hospitality and a listening ear. She was predeceased by her cherished son George Sellers, Jr., her twin sister, Mary Straughn Jackson, her older sister Nellie Nettles Jackson, and her parents.There will be a private celebration of Jo Ann's life on Saturday, September 12, 2020. As circumstances permit, there will be a larger service in remembrance of her at a later time. ln lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Westmoreland Congregational United Church of Christ, 1 Westmoreland Circle, Bethesda, MD 20816, or the organization of your choice.