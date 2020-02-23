

Jo Ann Smith "Jodie"

Advanced Psychiatric Nurse



Jodie Smith (age 87) died on January 6, 2020. Born in Montgomery, Alabama in 1932, she grew up in La Grange, Georgia and lived in Bethesda, Maryland since 1968. She survived her husband, Dr. Thomas Smith, a research physician at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

After earning her Ph.D. in nursing at Columbia University, School of Nursing, she came to Bethesda, Maryland to work at the National Institute of Mental Health. In 1970 she became Director of the Partial Hospitalization Program at the Psychiatric Institute of Washington. She held that position for a number of years while she reached out to nursing staff to provide guidance and mentoring. She also developed an intake model for Child and Adolescent Services then becoming Director of Clerical Services.

In 1980 Jodie transferred to the newly developing Psychiatric Institute of Montgomery County (PIMC), where she served as Director of Nursing and effectively contributed to the hospital development and quality of care. When PIMC was sold to a California company in 1984 Jodie continued her clinical work at the Kaiser Permanente Clinic in Kensington, Maryland. There she coordinated care and provided case management for child and adolescent patients and their families.

Throughout the nursing career Jodie provide comprehensive clinical care directly to patients but wisely she knew how to support the institution and its staff to create a healthy environment.

Although Jodie had no close surviving relatives she will be greatly missed by her large family of friends and neighbors who loved her.

A celebration of her life will take place on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at the Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church located at 9601 Cedar Lane Bethesda, Maryland 20814. www.cedarlane.org

Memorial contributions may be made to the BBC YMCA Send a Kid to Camp Program