JO ANNE CAMPBELL
On Monday, May 4, 2020, Jo Anne Campbell, Age 90, of Potomac Falls, VA. Originally from the Midwest, she accompanied her Navy husband across the U.S., living on all three coasts before retiring in Virginia. A devout Catholic, she was a long-time member of St. Luke Parish in McLean before moving to Potomac Falls. Predeceased by her husband, Neil Campbell (Cdr., USN, Ret.). Survived by children Molly, of Charlottesville, VA, Carolyn (Bruce Gungle), of Tucson, AZ, Michael (Virginia), of Chevy Chase, MD, Patrick (Sara), of San Diego, CA, Kevin (Tanya), of Arlington, VA, John (Kelley), of Stephens City, VA; and 11 grandchildren. Contributions may be made to the Youth Apostles Institute in McLean, VA. A memorial service and interment at Arlington National Cemetery will take place later.