

JO-ANNE SEWELL HUNTER

April 27, 1943~ January 27, 2006



"On the Fourteenth anniversary of your Home Going, I continue to thank you every day for bringing me happiness as though it were a gift I could open everyday. I appreciate you for letting me share the most personal parts of your world, and for welcoming me with your eyes. I am grateful to you for being the wonderful, kind, giving person that you were. I admired you for everything you were to me and for doing it so beautifully. I continue to love you with all my heart and soul."

LaHugh