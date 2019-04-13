Jo-Anne Louise Vaughn
On April 9, 2019, Jo-Anne Louise Vaughn (nee Palumbo) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Arthur "Tony" A. Vaughn; devoted mother of Tonya R.N. Vaughn, Sarinah M. Vaughn, and Andrea J. Vaughn, and their spouses Derrick King, Jeremy Taylor, and Cristina Meneses; loving grandmother of Lucas Meneses-Vaughn, and Silvia Meneses-Vaughn; cherished great-grandmother of LeAira D. Williams King; dear sister of Frances Driscoll, and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.