JO-ANNE VAUGHN (1942 - 2019)
Jo-Anne Louise Vaughn  

On April 9, 2019, Jo-Anne Louise Vaughn (nee Palumbo) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of Arthur "Tony" A. Vaughn; devoted mother of Tonya R.N. Vaughn, Sarinah M. Vaughn, and Andrea J. Vaughn, and their spouses Derrick King, Jeremy Taylor, and Cristina Meneses; loving grandmother of Lucas Meneses-Vaughn, and Silvia Meneses-Vaughn; cherished great-grandmother of LeAira D. Williams King; dear sister of Frances Driscoll, and loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jo-Anne's life will be scheduled at a later date. For further information please visit https://m.facebook.com/rememberingjoannevaughn or send an email to [email protected]. If desired, memorial donations may be made in her name to the .
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 13, 2019
