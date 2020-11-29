1/1
JO DAHL
1933 - 2020
Jo Rae Dahl   (age 87)  
Passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, from natural causes. She passed peacefully in her sleep at home, with family beside her. Jo Rae Dahl (nee Joan Lucas) was born September 6, 1933 in Washington, DC and graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in 1951. Raised as an Episcopalian, she converted to Roman Catholicism at the age of 15. She attended Georgetown University, the University of Florida, and graduated from Florida International University with a degree in social work. On September 11, 1953, she married David C. Dahl, a pilot in the US Air Force, in Washington, DC, and their lifetime of adventures began. They traveled the world, to wonderful far-off places including Japan, Bolivia, Thailand, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cyprus, and England. Jo Rae had rewarding jobs that she loved - as teacher, counselor, social worker, and finally as flight attendant extraordinaire when her husband worked as a private pilot. Her retirement years were spent scrapbooking, traveling, working at AAUW book fairs, and enjoying time with family and friends, new and old, in Georgia and Florida and around the world. Jo Rae was preceded in death by her husband David C. Dahl, her infant daughter, Susan, her parents, James and Mary Bertha Lucas. She is survived by her daughters, Denise Dahl of Coral Springs, Florida and Laura Dahl of Chicago, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the East Cobb branch of AAUW, the American Association of University Women - https://ww2.aauw.org/donate-gift-new/. Visitation will be Thursday, December 3, from 5 to 8 p.m., H.M. Patterson & Son Canton Hill Chapel. Memorial mass will be Friday, December 4, at 11 a.m., St. Ann's Catholic Church, 4905 Roswell Rd., Marietta, Georgia. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Condolence placed online at www.hmpattersoncantonhill.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel
DEC
4
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel
1157 Old Canton Road Ne
Marietta, GA 30068
7709779485
