

Jo B. Reiter (Age 90)



Died peacefully in her sleep November 23, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Victor and Aurilla and her beloved brother Victor James. She is survived by her five children: Walter James (Darice), Linda Jo (Lynn), Lee Ann (Charles), Karen Boyce, and Victor Scott; by nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; by her nephews Steve (Nicole) and David (Karen); and by long-time and loyal friends. Many of those friendships were cultivated during her 20-year carer as a telecommunications coordinator at Duron Paint headquarters in Beltsville, and her longtime membership in Village Baptist Church in Bowie, where she was the first woman deacon. Jo to her friends, Mom to her kids, Grandma Jo or Mojo to her grandkids, and GG Jo to her great grandchildren, her love for those around her was matched only by her humor, talent, and enthusiasm for her many trips to her native Norfolk VA and Knotts Island NC. A lover of music, she served as Village Baptist's piano accompanist, with her affection for kids and music carrying her talent to St. Pius Catholic Church, where she played "in the pit" for youth productions of Godspell and others and became affectionately known as Grandma Jo! - always with the exclamation point. A memorial service will be held at Village Baptist Church on Friday, December 6 at 11 a.m. Gifts in her memory may be made to Village Baptist Church, 1950 Mitchellville, Rd., Bowie, MD 20716 or Knotts Island Methodist Church, Knotts Island, NC 27950.