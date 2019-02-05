Notice Guest Book View Sign

ACKLEY Joan Marie Ackley April 10, 1930 - January 14, 2019 Joan Marie Ackley, 88, passed away in Great Falls, VA on January 14, 2019. Joan was born in Worcester, MA on April 10, 1930 to Alice E. and Walter H. Crowe. She grew up in Worcester with her parents, three sisters and a brother. Joan earned a BS in Chemistry from Simmons College in Boston. She worked as a chemist in Boston and met her husband, Richard H. Ackley, at a Harvard Alumni Dance. They were married November 5, 1955, and had three children, Stuart, Alice, and Scott. The family lived in Concord, MA where Joan taught science for several years until 1974. The family then moved to Santa Barbara, CA where Joan was very active in the community. She love playing tennis, bridge, reading and gardening. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her husband and her family. In 2011, they moved to Grand Junction, CO. In 2012, her beloved husband, Dick, passed away after 56 years of marriage. Following his death, she moved to Great Falls, VA. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her children, Dr. Stuart (Andrea) Ackley of Grand Junction, CO., Alice (Robert) Cherry of Great Falls, VA., and Dr. Scott (Nancy) Ackley of Terre Haute, IN; her 8 grandchildren, Krista (Phil) Tadlock, Robby (Lizz) Cherry, Kaitlin (James) Ellis, Amanda (Andrew) Robinson, Rebecca (Ben) Kurey, Cassandra (fiancé, Drew Redifer) Ackley, Brooke Laffler, Laney Laffler; and four great-grandchildren, Patrick and Finley Tadlock, and Lauren and Cameron Cherry, her sister Elaine McMurray of Fairfax, VA, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Richard Ackley, parents and her siblings Alice Hallahan, Lois Korb, and Fred Crowe. She was a sweet, caring and accomplished woman with a heart of gold who will be greatly missed by all fortunate enough to have known her. Her funeral will be held in Santa Barbara, CA in March. Condolences may be sent to Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home at

9902 Braddock Road

Fairfax , VA 22032

