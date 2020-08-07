Joan Adoff
On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Joan Adoff of Bethesda, MD passed away at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Stanley Adoff; devoted mother of Julie (George) Watson and Larry (Cyndi) Adoff; loving grandmother of Eva, Zachary, Julian and Hayden. Graveside services will be held privately at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Adelphi, MD. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to www.jssa.org
. Donations may be made to www.jssa.org