Joan Adoff
Joan Adoff  
On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, Joan Adoff of Bethesda, MD passed away at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Stanley Adoff; devoted mother of Julie (George) Watson and Larry (Cyndi) Adoff; loving grandmother of Eva, Zachary, Julian and Hayden. Graveside services will be held privately at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Adelphi, MD. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to www.jssa.org. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 7, 2020.
