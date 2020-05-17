

JOAN J. BALL (Age 86)



Joan Jones Ball transitioned to Glory on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, MD. Joan was born on September 17, 1933 in Waterbury, MD to parents Octavia Wilson and Taft Jones. Joan is survived by her daughter, Megan Gaither, son-in-law, Charles Gaither, Jr.; brothers, Joseph Jones (Naomi) and Carvel Jones (Sandra); sister, Pearline Hammond; Godson, Ronny Lancaster, and a host of nieces nephews, cousins and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Charles Gaither, III; brother, James Jones; sister, Jeanette Baldwin; and brother-in-law, Sterling Hammond. The family expresses our sincere gratitude to Dr. Julie Fox for her steadfast commitment to caring for Joan during the last 20 years. Due to COVID-19, services are private. In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Joan Ball to Seabury Resources for the Aging, 6031 Kansas Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20011.