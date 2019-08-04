

JOAN BARRY BARROWS

September 7, 1928 ~ July 9, 2019



Joan Barry Barrows was a larger than life personality and accomplished in myriad ways. After receiving her Bachelor's degree from George Washington University in French Language Studies and Geography, she earned a Ph.D. in physical geography in 1954 from the University of Grenoble in France, the first American to earn a doctorate there in this field. She then worked for Army Intelligence as an expert in petroleum logistics. Vivacious, beautiful, and skilled in foreign languages, she was often tapped for covert operations in the Soviet Union, where she had many adventures and close calls. Following this work, she taught geography at George Washington University, was a Public Affairs Officer for the National Endowment for the Humanities, and a Congressional Liaison Officer for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. She had a deep interest in China and became proficient in Mandarin. In the early 1980s, at the request of the Chinese government, she spent six months in China teaching technical English to Chinese scientists. She published a book, "Touch Points in China", based on this experience. She developed an ingenious system to translate Chinese characters into English, for which she was awarded a U.S. Patent. To say Joan was an avid traveller is an understatement. She travelled to every continent and every ocean in the world, often to places few people venture to go. Other important aspects of her life were Buddhist philosophy and classical music, and she was an accomplished classical pianist. Joan is survived by her son Norman; nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many friends, including Chinese friends she considered family. Services will be held at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, Monday August 5 at 11 a.m.