Joan Marie Bassford (Age 83)



Of Elkton, Virginia, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at her home, with family by her side.

She was born October 30, 1935, in Washington, DC and was a daughter of the late John J. Gold and Estelle Webster Gold.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Peggy Chaney and Shirley Morton.

Joan had a long-tenured career with the State Department and the U.S. Marshals Service where she retired as an Administrative Enforcement Specialist. Following her retirement, she worked with Loudoun County Social Services. Joan, along with her husband, resided in Purcellville, VA prior to relocating to Elkton. She is a member of Holy Infant Catholic Church in Elkton, VA.

Surviving is her husband of 66 years, Robert Donald Bassford. She is also survived by her sons, Robert "Bob" D. Bassford Jr. (Lori) and Russell Dean Bassford, all of Fairfax County; one granddaughter, Rachel Bassford (Stephen Vossler); and, one great-granddaughter Hadley and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Holy Infant Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to U. S. Marshals Survivors Benefit Fund, P. O. Box 11730, Bozeman, Montana 59719.