500 University Blvd. West
BECKE JOAN MARIE BECKE (nee MASON) (March 28, 1937 - May 9, 2020) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Becke, on Saturday, May 9, 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 virus, in Silver Spring, MD. Joan was the beloved wife of the late Herbert E. Becke, Jr., mother of David Rebsch, Gary Rebsch (Jennifer), and Elise Greene (Philip), and grandmother of Christine Nickell (Carter and step great-grandchild Kylie), Kaitlyn Rebsch, Hannah Greene, Madeleine Greene, and Olivia Greene. Joan looked forward to greeting a new great-grandchild in June. Through Mr. Becke, Joan was step-mother to Diane, Cheryl, Annette, Herbert III, and Jennifer, and step-grandmother to their children and grandchildren. Joan was born in New York City on March 28, 1937, and grew up in Brooklyn. She attended St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, PA, and received her Bachelor's degree in nursing at the University of Maryland. In her long and illustrious career as a registered nurse in Montgomery County, MD, Joan was an accomplished leader in many specialty areas. She found her passion in emergency medicine at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, MD, and then worked at the Montgomery County Health Department in the tuberculo- sis clinic and in epidemiology. She was married in New York City on November 29, 1958, to Donald Lamar Rebsch, the father of her three children. That marriage ended in 1976. She married Mr. Becke on June 15, 1979. They retired to Sanibel Island, Florida in 1988, where they lived the bulk of their latter days, and found their paradise on earth. Here, Joan was very active in her island community with local conservation, wildlife rehabilitation, theatrical and other civic groups. Joan loved sunset walks on the beach, shell collecting, extensive travel with her husband Herb, time with her children and grandchildren, golf and tennis with friends, and she had a range of pets, including her last companion, Pilar, her beloved Siamese cat. We will miss Joan for her tremendous heart, courage, compassion, warmth, intelligence, and sense of humor. A private prayer service will be held at Collins Funeral Home in Silver Spring, MD, on May 14, and a funeral Mass and burial with her late husband will take place at Arlington National Cemetery, at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to C.R.O.W. (Care and Rehabilitation of Wildlife of Sanibel Island), CrowClinic.org. www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.comwww.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Washington Post on May 14, 2020
