On Thursday, September 26, 2019 of Mclean, VA. Beloved wife of Maury David Brown; cherished mother of Jeff Brown and Lisa Steren (John); sister of Phyllis Gittleson (Ralph) and Lois Gadol; grandmother of Alex and Carly; aunt to Ellen Gittleson, Steven Gittleson and Bryan Gadol. She will truly be missed by many. Graveside service will be held at King David Memorial Gardens privately. In lieu of flowers, A Wider Circle, http://awidercircle.org/
