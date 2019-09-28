The Washington Post

JOAN BEGELMAN

Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
On Thursday, September 26, 2019 of Mclean, VA. Beloved wife of Maury David Brown; cherished mother of Jeff Brown and Lisa Steren (John); sister of Phyllis Gittleson (Ralph) and Lois Gadol; grandmother of Alex and Carly; aunt to Ellen Gittleson, Steven Gittleson and Bryan Gadol. She will truly be missed by many. Graveside service will be held at King David Memorial Gardens privately. In lieu of flowers, A Wider Circle, http://awidercircle.org/, or Amadeus Concerts Inc. http://amadeusconcerts.com/ Please sign the guest book online at

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 28, 2019
