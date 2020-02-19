

Joan M. Bennett (Age 83)



Of Damascus, MD, passed away on February 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Richard Bennett. Born on May 20, 1936 in England, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Neilson and Eileen Mary King.

Surviving are her children; Cheri Bennett, Natalie Bennett, Christine Howard, Linda Smale, Richard Bennett; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Family will be receiving friends from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon on Sunday, February 2 at the Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road (Rt. 109), Barnesville, MD ( hiltonfh.com ). Interment is private.