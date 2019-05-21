

JOAN DAVIS BEYER (Age 88)



Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019 with her loving husband, Tim of 67 years by her side. Beloved mother of Betsy (Tracy) Pulliam, Nancy (Chris) Abod, Billy (Loren) Beyer, Teresa (Tim) Veith, Kenny Beyer, and Timmy Beyer. Also survived by 16 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 15663 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD 20906. Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to: Catholic Charities of Washington, DC, 924 G Street NW, Washington, DC 20010 or to the .