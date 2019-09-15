

Joan Mary Yarnall Burke

"Joanne"



Of Bethany Beach, DE passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born July 6, 1930 in Cumberland, MD and graduated from The Ursuline Academy in Cumberland in 1949. She worked for a number of years at the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company in both Cumberland and Washington, DC as well at the Associated Press in Washington, DC. She is survived by her sisters Jean Haas, Joyce Eisler (twin), Kathryn Bray (Robin); brother Francis (Pat) Yarnall; sister-in-law Mary Burke Brown; brother-in-law Gerard Burke; and children Ann Connor, Joan Rubertone (Mark), John (Julie), Martin (Kathleen), Cecilia D'Orazio (Richard); as well as 14 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years John Francis Burke; her brother John "Jack" Yarnall; and sisters Patricia Yarnall and MaryAnne Bailey. A Mass will take place on Thursday, September 19 at 12 noon at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Kensington, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethany Beach Police Department, Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, or the Sussex County EMS.