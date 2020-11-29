

Joan Kelly Catherwood

Joan Kelly Catherwood was born January 21, 1923 in the Bronx, New York, the oldest daughter of Harry J Kelly and Lauretta Conaty Kelly. She died October 29, 2020 in Easton, MD. She grew up in Glen Rock, New Jersey and attended Ridgewood High School, followed by Georgetown Visitation College in Washington, DC. Early in World War II she worked in the New York City office of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), the predecessor to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Joan transcribed meetings, and reports of OSS agents overseas. She and her former husband, William S Catherwood III (deceased) raised a family of five children in Garden City, New York, while also having a 20+ year career working at Adelphi University. She retired to St Michaels, MD and was active in Easton's Memorial Hospital's Volunteer Auxiliary (now University of Maryland Shore Hospital), as well as in committees at Perry Cabin in St Michaels. She moved to Easton, MD and was most recently living at William Hill Manor, now Bayleigh Chase. She was an insightful critic of life's absurdity, hated squirrels and green vegetables, loved sausage for breakfast, and made coffee so strong that nobody else could drink it. Although she had been a lifelong Northeasterner, she loved life by the Chesapeake Bay, and came to understand that "this is just the way things are on the Eastern Shore" when a tradesperson didn't show up for an appointment. She will be greatly missed by her large family and many friends--including her daughters, Susan (John Schleider), Joan (Brian Murphy) and Barbara, now deceased (Lee Travers), and sons William (Jean Sperling) and Peter (Sue Wunderlee). She especially cherished her eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Burial at Oxford Cemetery will be private. A memorial mass and celebration of Joan's life will be held in Spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are welcome for the High School Building Fund of Saints Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church, Easton MD.



