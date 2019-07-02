

JOAN CONSTANCE CESTARO (Age 86)



Joan Constance Cestaro passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the age of 86 at the Falcon's Landing Military Retirement Community in Potomac Falls, Virginia.

Joan was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on January 12, 1933 to her late parents, Constance Elliott and Joseph McCarthy. Joan lived her formative years with her family in Queens, New York. Married on January 7th, 1956, Joan was the beloved wife of 63 years of Lt. Col. Joseph M. Cestaro. Shortly after their marriage, Joseph entered the United States Air Force, and the couple spent time at various posts throughout Texas and Missouri. Upon leaving active duty service, Joan and Joseph moved back to Queens, before finally settling in their adopted hometown of Vienna, Virginia, where they raised their three children Debbie, Donna and Michael.

A devout Episcopalian, she was an active member of the church throughout her life and took great pride in her role as a member of the church choir. Joan also performed with the Women of Note choral group during her 20 years living in the Heritage Hunt Community located in Gainesville, Virginia. Joan also enjoyed a variety of other hobbies including tennis, knitting, reading, bridge, and the nurturing of her beloved canine companions. A kind, loving, and talented soul, she will be dearly missed by all.

Joan is survived by her adoring husband Joseph M. Cestaro as well as her devoted children Debbie Cestaro-Seifer of Naples, Florida, Donna C. McWilliams (Robert) of Boca Raton, Florida, and Michael E. Cestaro (Joan) of Winchester, Virginia. Joan is also the cherished grandmother of Dr. Daniel Seifer, LT Rebekah Seifer, Aaron Seifer, Matthew McWilliams, Christopher McWilliams, Kelly McWilliams, Jarett Cestaro, Damon Cestaro, Ethan Cestaro, Cole Cestaro and Blake Cestaro.

