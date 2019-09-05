

JOAN PATRICIA CHURNEY



Joan Patricia Churney died on August 25, 2019, in Frederick, Maryland. She was born on February 4, 1935 in Washington, DC to Virginia and Paul Calvert. She is survived by her husband Kenneth, their son Bill and his wife Abby, three grandchildren, Caroline, Ben and Thomas and her step-children Peter Churney and Deborah Lewis and their families.

Joan grew up in Washington, D.C. and graduated from Immaculata High School and The George Washington University, receiving a B.S. in Chemistry in 1957. Following that, she went to work for the U.S. Government where she spent more than 15 years in the metallurgy department of what is now the National Institutes for Standards and Technology. The focus of her work was the microbial corrosion of metals. After getting married, she worked in real estate for a short time and then served as a substitute teacher in the Frederick County Public Schools for many years.

A memorial service will be held on October 5 at 11 a.m. at the Hyattstown United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory made to the .