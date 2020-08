Or Copy this URL to Share



JOAN A. DANZIG (Age 90)

On Saturday, August 15, 2020, of Fairfax, VA., Joan peacefully passed away. She is survived by her son, Robert Danzig (Annie); daughter, Carol Turner (Stephen); and sister, Eleanor Nelson. Joan is also survived by four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Danzig. A private graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store