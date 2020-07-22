JOAN L. DAVIS
Joan L. Davis departed this life on July 15, 2020 peacefully. She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted husband Charles Y. Davis; two sons, Alforis Lawrence, and Charles Jr. (Audrey); a granddaughter Letreil Jackson; a grandson Alex Lawrence; three great grandchildren, Eryn, London, and Dillon; a brother, William "Sunny" Lawrence; two sisters-in-law, Christine Brown, Creola Lawrence; and a host of other family and friends. Her youngest son, Wendell Davis (Sharon) preceded her in death. On Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m. a graveside service will take place at Maryland National Memorial Cemetery, 13300 Baltimore Ave., Laurel, MD, 20707 (Route 1). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joan Davis to Full Gospel Baptist Church building fund, 14350 Frederick Rd., Cookeville, MD 21723.
Published in The Washington Post from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.