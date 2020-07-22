Joan Davis

Dear C.Y. To send words of condolences comes hard for me who can usually get it together. I’ll just say your dedication to Your Wife through these many years compares to a SAINT unconditionally. You loved totally, respectfully. The last few years were a challenge for you, her, your sons, family and friends but you all came through it to the end. I never visited her, did send cards and I’d pray you and she would have good visits.. I’ve been the voice at the other end of phone calls to keep you in good spirits just as you’ve done for me the past 15 years since Fred passed. Thanks my brother in Christ. Well JO I’ll always remember you and Charles came to visit our home and I admired your beautiful “blue purse” and you smiled, tilted your head in amazement and said: “IT’S a COACH girl” you were a classy stylish lady. To Everyone: May the Peace of the Lord be with you always. AMEN. Gloria Shepherd

Gloria Shepherd