Joan Davis
JOAN L. DAVIS  
Joan L. Davis departed this life on July 15, 2020 peacefully. She leaves to cherish her memories her devoted husband Charles Y. Davis; two sons, Alforis Lawrence, and Charles Jr. (Audrey); a granddaughter Letreil Jackson; a grandson Alex Lawrence; three great grandchildren, Eryn, London, and Dillon; a brother, William "Sunny" Lawrence; two sisters-in-law, Christine Brown, Creola Lawrence; and a host of other family and friends. Her youngest son, Wendell Davis (Sharon) preceded her in death. On Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m. a graveside service will take place at Maryland National Memorial Cemetery, 13300 Baltimore Ave., Laurel, MD, 20707 (Route 1). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joan Davis to Full Gospel Baptist Church building fund, 14350 Frederick Rd., Cookeville, MD 21723.

Published in The Washington Post from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Maryland National Memorial Cemetery
July 22, 2020
I was so sad to hear about Joan’s passing. Joan was always nice and pleasant and she had an amazing smile. My condolences go out to her family and friends!!

BJ
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Dear C.Y. To send words of condolences comes hard for me who can usually get it together. I’ll just say your dedication to Your Wife through these many years compares to a SAINT unconditionally. You loved totally, respectfully. The last few years were a challenge for you, her, your sons, family and friends but you all came through it to the end. I never visited her, did send cards and I’d pray you and she would have good visits.. I’ve been the voice at the other end of phone calls to keep you in good spirits just as you’ve done for me the past 15 years since Fred passed. Thanks my brother in Christ. Well JO I’ll always remember you and Charles came to visit our home and I admired your beautiful “blue purse” and you smiled, tilted your head in amazement and said: “IT’S a COACH girl” you were a classy stylish lady. To Everyone: May the Peace of the Lord be with you always. AMEN. Gloria Shepherd
Gloria Shepherd
