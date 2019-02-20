JOAN A. DAVIS-IVEY
Peacefully, on Friday, February 8, 2019, age 83, of Rockville, MD; beloved mother of Calyta (Ron) Lewis and Michael (Angie) Ivey. Also survived by three grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Condolences and flowers can be sent to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME, 246 N. Washington St., Rockville, MD, 20850. Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 23 at 11 a.m. at JERUSALEM - MT. PLEASANT UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 21 Wood Lane, Rockville, MD 20850.