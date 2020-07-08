1/
JOAN DECIUTIIS
Joan Marie DeCiutiis  
Joan went into heaven on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Ocean Pines, Maryland. She died of cardiac arrest at the age of 74 years. She is survived by her two children, Nicholas DeCiutiis, Jr. (Roxanne) of Damascus, Maryland, and Nanette Bonsby (Michael) of Woodbine, Maryland; four grandchildren, Cierra, Samantha, Bridgette, and Nicholas III; and one great grandchild, Kendall. She is also survived by Elige Wilson Smith, Jr. who was Joan's companion for many years.A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 10 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, Poplar Springs, Mt. Airy, MD 21771.Online condolences may be shared with her family at out website www.molesworthwilliams.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church, Poplar Springs
Funeral services provided by
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
(301) 253-2138
