JOAN EAMMELLI

Visitation
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
7321 Burkittsville Rd
Middletown, DC
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
7321 Burkittsville Rd
Middletown, DC
Notice
Joan Schrider Eammelli (Age 90)  

Passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019. She is survived by two daughters, Kathryn Van Arnum and Carole Schrider; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph B. Orrison. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 7321 Burkittsville Rd., Middletown, MD. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with mass at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742.

Published in The Washington Post on June 12, 2019
