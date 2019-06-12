Joan Schrider Eammelli (Age 90)
Passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019. She is survived by two daughters, Kathryn Van Arnum and Carole Schrider; five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph B. Orrison. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 7321 Burkittsville Rd., Middletown, MD. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with mass at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742.