

Joan Bien Edley (Age 78)



Died April 20, 2020, at Dulles Health and Rehab Center, in Fairfax County, Virginia of COVID-19 complications. Joan was born in Newark, New Jersey. She grew up in Laurence Harbor, New Jersey and through the years resided in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, Florida and Virginia. After her retirement, Joan served as a Foster Grandparent for Prince Georges' County Maryland, and volunteered at Chillum Elementary School, Hyattsville, Maryland for 20 years. Joan was a caring wife, mother, and grandmother and will be deeply missed.

Predeceased by her husband Joseph Edley; brothers Fred and Joseph Bien; sisters Marie Schwartz, Anna Parkstrom, Regina Silette; and granddaughter Nadine Gifford. Survived by her daughter Maryjo (Edley) and her husband Robert Gifford of Winchendon, Massachusetts, daughter, Robyne Edley Kenton and her husband Steven Kenton of Great Falls, Virginia; brother Richard Bien; twin-sister Jane Jennings, and sister Betty Cuoco; grandchildren Robert Joseph and Nathanial Gifford and Ivy, Emma, and Joseph Kenton.

Services will be held at a future date after the coronavirus situation eases.