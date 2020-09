Or Copy this URL to Share

Share JOAN's life story with friends and family

Share JOAN's life story with friends and family



JOAN QUIGLEY ELLSWORTH 6/3/1930 ~ 9/22/2020

Of Washington, DC and Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Predeceased by husband, Pere W. Ellsworth. Services will be in Florida. Contact Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, Port Orange, FL for arrangements, 366-333-9017.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store