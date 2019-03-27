JOAN ELAINE ELMORE
Joan Elaine Elmore of Rockville, MD, on Monday, March 25, 2019. Beloved wife of 62 years of Charles H. Elmore; loving mother of Elaine Y. Fishpaw and Linda F. Elmore; sister of John (and his wife Judy) Devereaux, and Larry Devereaux. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Route 28 just off I-270, exit 6-A) Rockville, Maryland on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 12 to 1 p.m., with a service following at 1 p.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , Tribute Giving, 8400 Silver Crossing, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73132.