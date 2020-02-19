Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOAN ENSOR. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:30 PM New York Avenue Presbyterian Church 1313 New York Avenue NW Washington , DC View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Notice

ENSOR JOAN RAYNER ENSOR February 25, 1924-- February 12, 2020 Joan Rayner was born in a February, 1924 blizzard, at her family's farmhouse in Grimsby, Ontario. She was the third of four surviving daughters, born to Helen née Gibson, a Canadian farm girl and Gilbert Rayner, a British Royal Engineer with a distinguished record of service in World War I. While Joan was still a baby, the family sold their peach farm in Canada and moved to Lake Forest, Illinois, an affluent suburb north of Chicago. Gilbert Rayner and Associates, the real estate firm her father established, struggled through the depression, but later flourished under the able management of both parents. Joan studied English at Queens College, Ontario, Canada, where she found "regrettably few" men in her classes due to the outbreak of the second World War. After graduating, she took a job in New York with Random House and then, in search of adventure, got a berth on the first civilian steamer headed for London after the war, again to work in publishing. During a party held at London's Hurlingham Club, Joan met Andrew Ensor, memorably dressed in a white suit. Andrew had served six years during the war as a British soldier and an RAF pilot. His father was Sir Robert Ensor, the British historian and columnist. Married life took Joan and Andrew to New York City; Norwalk, Connecticut; Palo Alto, California; Washington, D.C.; London, England (three times); Bermuda, and finally back to retirement in Washington. Through multiple complex, international moves, Joan loved and raised four children, addressing their needs and tackling their problems with an intensity they sometimes found embarrassing. Joan bought and sold the family houses so astutely that Andrew liked to say: "she made more money than I did." She was a gracious hostess through Andrew's career in business and government. His appointment to the newly created post of 'Chief of Fuels and Energy' in the Economic Section at the U.S. State Department under the Kennedy, and later the Johnson administration, brought the couple to Washington, DC. They moved to London in 1965, where Andrew led Mobil Oil, Middle East. For years, he was the lead negotiator, meeting in person with the Shah of Iran on behalf of the multi-national group of oil companies then known as the "Seven Sisters." He also negotiated oil prices with the right-hand man of Libya's Muammar Gaddafi, and with Sheikh Yamani, then Oil Minister of Saudi Arabia. Throughout her eventful life, Joan's friends often remarked on her beauty and her sense of glamour. Once, while waiting outside the Washington School of Ballet for a daughter-who was in Caroline Kennedy's ballet class--little John-John Kennedy, the President's son, tried to get into her car, briefly mistaking Joan for his mother, but he was quickly scooped up by the Secret Service. Joan was interested in psychology--what makes people tick. In London during the seventies, she studied counseling at the Westminster Pastoral Foundation and did clinical placement work in the East End of London, work that she found deeply fulfilling. In their later years, Joan and Andrew travelled internationally. In 2008 Andrew died at the age of ninety, when the couple were living at Ingleside, a Presbyterian retirement community in Washington, D.C.. Joan's friendship with the retired Reverend Jack Mathison, a fellow Ingleside resident and a widower with whom she and Andrew had sometimes traveled, later deepened into a romance. Raised as an Episcopalian, Joan joined Jack as a parishioner at the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church. In her final years, the relationship with Jack was her greatest joy. Joan Ensor is survived by four children, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her sister Barbara Rayner Eckhardt of Avalon, New Jersey. Joan's family would like to especially thank the staff of the assisted living section at The Residences at Thomas Circle. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., at the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1313 New York Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20005.Joan Ensor is survived by four children, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her sister Barbara Rayner Eckhardt of Avalon, New Jersey. Joan's family would like to especially thank the staff of the assisted living section at The Residences at Thomas Circle. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., at the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1313 New York Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20005.

Raised as an Episcopalian, Joan joined Jack as a parishioner at the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church. In her final years, the relationship with Jack was her greatest joy. Joan Ensor is survived by four children, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her sister Barbara Rayner Eckhardt of Avalon, New Jersey. Joan's family would like to especially thank the staff of the assisted living section at The Residences at Thomas Circle. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., at the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1313 New York Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20005. 