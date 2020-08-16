JOAN FITZPATRICK

On Wednesday, August 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving children in her Bethesda, MD home. Born September 27, 1940 in Washington, DC to the late Fred and Estelle Ruby. Wife of the late Robert Farrer Fitzpatrick. Treasured and beloved mother of Kelley-Anne Fitzpatrick and Mark Fitzpatrick (wife, Kimberly); devoted MomMom to Tara Hartnett, Casey, Shea and Cole Fitzpatrick. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 6900 River Road, Bethesda, MD 20816 on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Children's Health Fund.For full Obituary and to view and sign the Family Guest Book, please see: