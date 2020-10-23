1/1
JOAN GEBHARDT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. JOAN SHAFFER GEBHARDT  
Dr. Joan Shaffer Gebhardt, 63, of Kensington, MD passed away peacefully of natural causes on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Joan was an only child to the late Joyce and John Gebhardt. Joan will be sadly missed by her only surviving relatives Charles, Carl, Kurt, and Paula and longtime special friends Tim, Ann, and Allen. Also, her feline companions Gray Dot and Angel. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to the following organizations:Alley Cat Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 585, Mount Rainier, MD 20712, www.saveacat.org or Montgomery County Community Cat Coalition, Inc. P.O. Box 262 Spencerville, MD 20868, www.mcc3.org. Full obituary can be viewed and online condolences may be expressed at: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved