JOAN GEBHARDT

Dr. JOAN SHAFFER GEBHARDT
Dr. Joan Shaffer Gebhardt, 63, of Kensington, MD passed away peacefully of natural causes on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Joan was an only child to the late Joyce and John Gebhardt. Joan will be sadly missed by her only surviving relatives Charles, Carl, Kurt, and Paula and longtime special friends Tim, Ann, and Allen. Also, her feline companions Gray Dot and Angel. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to the following organizations:Alley Cat Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 585, Mount Rainier, MD 20712, www.saveacat.org
or Montgomery County Community Cat Coalition, Inc. P.O. Box 262 Spencerville, MD 20868, www.mcc3.org
