

Joan Marie Norris Goodin

(1934-2019)



Joan Goodin, a long-time advocate for working women and an international development expert, passed away on December 27, 2019 after succumbing to esophageal cancer. She devoted much of her professional life to empowering economically impoverished women worldwide and was a noted expert on Latin America; women's and labor issues; economic, institutional, and community development; and civic education. In 1983 she wrote in an essay in a book entitled Women in Washington: Advocates for Public Policy: "...it is comfort that breeds apathy, while desperation produces action. As the sense of panic grows, perhaps the public will be willing to try new solutions. But are our organizations and institutions ready to change in order to tap that willingness?"

Joan arrived in Washington, DC, in 1962 and four years later became a program specialist and trainer for the International Transport Workers Federation in Lima, Peru. Back in DC, she later helped create the National Commission on Working Women, which from 1976 to 1980 recognized and promoted the concerns of 33 million women working in low paid, clerical, service, sales, factory, and plant jobs in the United States. As deputy director of OEF International (1982-1987), she developed and managed projects and staff throughout Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and Africa that enabled thousands of women to learn skills and earn income that benefited their families and communities. She also worked on Capitol Hill and traveled the world consulting on a wide range of development and civic engagement studies and projects, primarily for USAID and Management Systems International, Washington, DC (1993-2013). Joan earned her Associate of Arts Degree with Distinction in Spanish Language and Civilization from George Washington University in 1965 and continued her studies on topics related to her work through the 1980s.

Born in St. Petersburg, FL, Joan leaves behind her niece, Linda Norris Sacco of Sebring, FL; nephew, Andrew Joseph Norris of Eustis, FL; grandnieces Dana Sacco of New York City and Jayma Sacco-Baret of Paris, France; and grandnephews Brant Norris of Eustis, FL, and Tony Miceli of North Carolina.

To receive details about the memorial service, please send contact information to [email protected]

Contributions may be made in Joan Goodin's name to Iona Senior Services or the Institute for Women's Policy Research, both located in Washington, DC.